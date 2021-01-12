RI Senate passes resolution condemning violent attack on Capitol

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Senate overwhelmingly passed a resolution Tuesday condemning last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office.

The resolution is sponsored by state Sen. Dawn Euer, who said she’s worried for the future of the country.

“As elected officials, we should defend democracy in the strongest terms,” she said. “The violence at our capitol was aimed at preventing the resolution of a free and fair election and it was incited by the president. Despite an utter lack of any evidence, he continues to lie about the results of the election he lost, and to insist that his supporters dismiss any information that contradicts him.”

“He is attempting authoritarian rule and provoking mobs, and the danger that his deceit will lead to more violence is very real,” she continued. “He needs to be removed from office before he does any further damage to our country.”

No lawmakers spoke in opposition to the resolution Tuesday and the vote was taken verbally.

Rhode Island Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said the vote sends a message to the state’s congressional delegation.

“That was not America, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Euer said the resolution is “either about standing with tyranny or standing for democracy.”

“What happens in Washington affects us here in Rhode Island,” Euer said. “There have been threats and attacks on state Capitols and state legislatures around the country as a result of the actions in Washington.”

“It doesn’t matter that we are at a state legislature,” she continued. “We’re on the front lines of so many crises and we need to take a stand for our country.”

With the nation on high alert, Ruggerio requested additional security for the meeting.

“I feel perfectly safe here and I think a lot of my colleagues do too,” he said. “We felt it was important to enhance the security that we had in light of everything that happened.”

Ruggerio said the Senate’s focus remains on getting work done for Rhode Islanders, and as of now, business is scheduled to go on as usual.

Euer said the resolution she introduced is similar to one recently passed in Vermont. The Rhode Island House is set to take up the resolution when it reconvenes on Jan. 19.