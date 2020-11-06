All Results | Why electoral vote counts may differ »

RI Senate Dems support Ruggerio to continue leading chamber

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Senate Democrats have voted to endorse Senate President Dominick Ruggerio as the leader of the chamber, paving his way to be formally re-elected in January.

The vote was 24 to 7 over Sen. Gayle Goldin, who also ran for the top job.

The Democratic caucus also re-elected Sen. Michael McCaffrey as majority leader, besting Sen.-elect Jeanine Calkin in a vote of 24 to 7.

The caucus met in a socially-distant manner in the Providence Marriott downtown, and allowed members to submit votes remotely.

Tuesday’s election netted three additional seats for women in the chamber, meaning the Senate will no longer have a majority of men come January; there will be 19 women and 19 men in the upper chamber of the General Assembly.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

