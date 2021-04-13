RI Senate confirms Matos as state’s next lieutenant governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Senate has voted to confirm Providence City Council President Sabina Matos as the state’s next lieutenant governor.

The Senate voted unanimously in favor of Matos’ confirmation during Tuesday evening’s session.

Matos was nominated by Gov. Dan McKee to be his successor late last month after he took over for former Gov. Gina Raimondo, who left for Washington to become U.S. commerce secretary.

“Sabina understands the challenges facing Rhode Island families and she shares my commitment to supporting our municipalities and small businesses,” McKee said in a statement following her confirmation. “I look forward to having her as my governing partner as we work to get shots in arms as quickly as possible so we can get Rhode Islanders back to work, businesses back in business, and students back in the classroom safely.”

Once Matos is sworn in on Wednesday morning, she will be the first person of color and second woman to serve in the state’s No. 2 job.

R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said swearing Matos in as lieutenant governor on Wednesday will be an honor.

“Our best public policies come when we have a variety of backgrounds and opinions around the policy-making table, and I look forward to having another woman of color included in these discussions.” she said.

Matos has called for a special Providence City Council meeting Tuesday night, where she is expected to resign as council president, and then the council will vote to elect a new council president.