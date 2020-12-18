RI Senate approves state budget, confirms historic judicial appointments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Senate approved a $12.8 billion state budget Friday, sending the bill to Gov. Gina Raimondo’s desk for her approval six months into the fiscal year.

The so-called “skinny” budget was aimed at codifying coronavirus relief spending and maintaining the status quo during an unusual year. The Senate approved the bill 31 to 5 and made no changes from the version of the budget that passed the House on Wednesday.

The budget contains no new programs, though it does include $400 million worth of bond questions for voters to consider in a special election on March 2. It also restores proposed cuts to cities and towns, and holds the line on taxes and fees.

“With so many financial unknowns and variables still to be locked down, I’m pleased that this budget will fully fund a top Senate priority, the restoration of aid to cities and towns,” said Sen. Billy Conley, the finance chair who will be leaving the Senate next month after losing his seat in the September primary. “I am also pleased that the bond questions will be placed before the voters in a special referendum in March. These initiatives, particularly $65 million for affordable housing, have been important priorities for the Senate.”

The rare lame-duck December budget session was held at Sapinsley Hall at Rhode Island College, where senators could spread out at a safer distance than they can do in the Senate chambers at the State House. The upper chamber has signed a $524,000 lease to convene at RIC until June, though they can cancel the agreement at any point with 24 hours notice.

In addition to the budget’s approval, the R.I. Senate also approved several groundbreaking judicial appointments, including the first person of color to the Supreme Court and appointments that will result in the first majority-female Supreme Court, the first Asian-American to the Superior Court, and the first Latina to the Family Court.

Judge Melissa Long and former Sen. Erin Lynch Prata were both confirmed as justices to the R.I. Supreme Court. They were nominated by Raimondo earlier this month.

“These appointments represent an important step forward for diversity in the Rhode Island Judiciary,” Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said in a statement. “That representation of Rhode Island’s diverse and rich tapestry of culture and heritage will have a profound impact on the state’s justice system for years to come.”

The next General Assembly session is set to begin on Jan. 5, when representatives and senators that were elected in November will be sworn in to their seats.

Steph Machado contributed to this report.