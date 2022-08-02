PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eligible Rhode Islanders will receive a one-time tax rebate starting in the fall.

The rebate is $250 per child, up to three children.

Taxpayers are eligible if they filed their 2021 state personal income tax return as single, married filing separately, head of household, or qualifying window/widower with a federal adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less. Those married filing jointly must have a federal adjusted gross income of $200,000 or less.

Families can receive rebates for dependents who were 18 years or younger in the tax year 2021. Checks will automatically be sent to eligible families and no separate application is required.

McKee’s office said around 115,000 Rhode Island homes will receive the rebate. Checks will be sent out starting in October 2022 to the address on their 2021 state personal income tax return.

The tax rebate is part of the 2023 fiscal year budget.

State Rep. Lauren Carson, State Sen. Lou DiPalma, Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, other officials, and a local parent joined McKee at the Florence Gray Center in Newport for the announcement.