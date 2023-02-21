PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Congressman David Cicilline announced Tuesday that he will step down from office, as he will be taking the reins at the Rhode Island Foundation starting in June.

Cicilline’s decision quickly drew reaction from across Rhode Island and Washington, D.C.

Here are the statements released to 12 News:

Congressman Seth Magaziner

“For over a decade, Congressman Cicilline has served the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District with honor, courage, and decency. Many elected officials can only dream of achieving as much as Rep. Cicilline has during his time in Congress, and I thank him for his many years of dedicated public service to the people of Rhode Island.

“Through his work on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Cicilline has become a nationally-recognized leader in the fight to prevent gun violence and enforce antitrust laws. As the chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, Rep. Cicilline has been a courageous fighter for LGBTQ rights. And our nation will always be indebted to Rep. Cicilline for his role in holding former President Trump accountable for inciting the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Congress’s loss is the Rhode Island Foundation’s gain. Although I’ve only had the privilege of serving alongside Rep. Cicilline for a matter of weeks, I am eager to build upon our partnership during the remaining months of his term and in his new role. Once Rep. Cicilline departs Congress, I look forward to working with his successor to continue fighting for the working people of our state.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

Whitehouse tweeted: “.@davidcicilline has been an able, hard-fighting colleague, and I’ll miss his spirit in our delegation, but he’ll be a fabulous leader for @RIFoundation so bravos everywhere.”

Sen. Jack Reed

“David Cicilline has always been an incredible champion for Rhode Island and for working families.

“David is an incredibly effective legislator who tackled big issues and got things done to improve people’s lives and help Rhode Island. He’s been a leading voice on human rights, civil rights, marriage equality, gun safety, anti-trust, bringing back manufacturing jobs, and so much more.

“I am grateful for his friendship and counsel and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role leading the Rhode Island Foundation.

“From his time as Mayor of Providence to the halls of Congress, David is a hard charger who brings passion and energy to any task he undertakes. He’s a results-oriented coalition builder, and those skills will serve him well in this next chapter of his career.

“I salute David for his decades of public service. I know he will continue to accomplish big things for the people of Rhode Island, and his leadership will continue to make a positive difference.”

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos

“Cicilline has been a great ally for the community representing the state of Rhode Island and has opened doors for many people here in the state. He has an incredible track record of public service to and for Rhode Island, as mayor, as congressman. His knowledge of the community, his passion, his commitment, his intellect, and his network.”

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera

“Today is an important day to recognize and celebrate the many accomplishments of Congressman David Cicilline, and his role as an outstanding leader for our 1st Congressional District. He’s been a champion on issues for working Rhode Islanders, women, and our underserved communities. I have no doubt he will bring this important focus to his leadership at the Rhode Island Foundation.”

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien

“Congressman Cicilline has been a tremendous leader and a strong ally to the City of Pawtucket and while I am thrilled for him to be taking on this new role, his value in Congress will certainly be missed. His experience will bring a world of knowledge to the RI Foundation.”

RI Sen. Cynthia Mendes

“I would like to sincerely thank Congressman David Cicilline for his service in Congress. I am confident he will guide the Rhode Island Foundation into the future with the energy to carry on the excellent work that has been done with a commitment to diversity and innovation.”

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson

“Representative Cicilline will end his time in Congress with an unparalleled track record of advancing LGBTQ+ rights in our nation. He helped get a major piece of legislation to the finish line with the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, and he has been a driving force in introducing and rallying support for the desperately needed Equality Act, which would guarantee nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people across the country. It is no exaggeration to say that he has been a champion and fighter for our community and for the people of Rhode Island. Each of us has an opportunity and responsibility to carry forward his work towards full equality for all.”