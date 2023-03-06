PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island leaders are pushing for federal investments into childcare programs.

Gov. Dan McKee and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse were at the Meeting Street School in Providence Monday to advocate for more funding.

Whitehouse is co-sponsoring three bills, including one proposal that would create a universal, locally-administered childcare program to serve the entire country. It would also cap costs at $10 a day for most parents.

Whitehouse said creating affordable and reliable childcare can help the country’s workforce.

“Across the country and in Rhode Island, employers are struggling to find workers, and workers are struggling to be able to work because of childcare demands,” he said. “If we can solve the childcare demand, we can open up the workforce which opens up American business.”

The other bills would give the state workforce training grants and improve childcare centers in the state and bring back pandemic-era child tax credits permanently.