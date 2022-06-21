PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers are set to debate and vote on a bill that would allow undocumented people to obtain a driver’s license.

The House Judiciary Committee is taking up a bill, sponsored by Rep. Karen Alzate, that would allow the Division of Motor Vehicles to issue driving privilege cards and driving privilege permits to those who can’t prove they are living in the United States lawfully.

Immigrants without legal status can apply if they can provide two proof of identity documents and two proof of residence documents.

The cards and permits would not be a valid form of identification for official federal or state voting purposes.

The Senate passed the measure last month, so now the attention turns to whether the House will pass the bill and send it to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk.

Similar legislation became law in Massachusetts after lawmakers overrode Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto. There is now an effort in the Bay State to ask voters to repeal it.