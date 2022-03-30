PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday and Thursday, Rhode Island lawmakers are taking up a number of gun-related bills.

In recent years, these hearings have lasted for hours with hundreds of Rhode Islanders testifying both for and against the legislation.

One of several bills in the spotlight before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday would give store owners the authority to use deadly force to protect themselves and their establishments in the event of a crime.

A second bill would make it so a person is presumed to be in danger to the community if they are arrested with possessing a firearm that’s had its identification marks altered — like a ghost gun.

Other bills on Wednesday’s agenda include one that would raise the legal gun-buying age from 18 to 21 and another would stop a person from purchasing ammunition unless they’ve passed a background check.

Lawmakers will hear testimony about the bills during a 1 p.m. meeting at the State House.

On Thursday, lawmakers will be back at the State House to hear a different array of gun-related bills including one that would ban so-called “high capacity magazines.” It’s a proposal that has been brought before lawmakers multiple times in the past.

Others include a bill that would make it a felony to store a firearm unlocked, and also one that would allow Rhode Islanders 21 years and older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

Thursday’s proposed bills will be heard at 3 p.m.