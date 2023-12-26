PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A spike in DUI arrests this year has Rhode Island legislators calling for stricter laws in the state.

“We’re one of the worst states in the country when it comes to DUI,” state Sen. Leonidas Raptakis said.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation estimates that an average of 3,000 drivers are arrested for DUI each year.

Raptakis tells 12 News a number of bills are being introduced in the R.I. Senate next year.

“The R.I. House passed two important bills [last year] and we have to follow suit in the Senate,” Raptakis said. “We will follow suit in the Senate.”

Raptakis said the House passed legislation last year that would extend the state’s look back period from five years to 10 years.

“Rhode Island has one of the worst records when it comes to looking back at somebody’s record,” he said. “We’re at the bottom of the barrel. Most states have a 10-year look back, some have a lifetime look back.”

There’s another proposal in the pipeline that would enhance the penalties for impaired drivers who injure or kill someone.

“The average jail time for someone who commits a DUI with death resulting is probably around 7 to 15 years,” Raptakis said. “That’s absolutely ridiculous, especially when somebody takes someone’s life.”

He is also pushing for a law that recently passed in New York. That law confiscates the license plates of drivers who get behind the wheel while their license is suspended due to a prior DUI.

“We need to get tough,” he said.

Raptakis expects at least 14 new DUI bills to be introduced next year. He’s hopeful that at least one or two of them will be sent to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk for his signature.

Rhode Island is also seeing an increased amount of people driving while high. Raptakis said this will be discussed next year as well.

The state’s next legislative session is slated to begin Jan. 2.