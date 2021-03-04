RI lawmakers to consider several nursing home bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers will consider several bills on Thursday concerning staffing at nursing homes and expanding care to more people who may need it.

There’s some hope at nursing homes across the state now with them being vaccinated and lawmakers now finding ways to give staff, residents, and their families more support.

In the past year it wasn’t just COVID-19 that spread through facilities, there was also a staffing crisis.

The House Finance Committee will hear testimony on five related bills.

One bill mandates minimum staffing levels and quality care standards.

A second creates a scholarship program for CNA’s to get jobs in areas where they’re most needed.

A third bill requires nursing homes to submit audited financial statements so there’s better tracking of how they are using money.

The fourth aims to provide better financial and medical support to home-care patients.

And the fifth would allow those under 65 with Alzheimer’s Disease to be eligible for elderly care financial assistance.