PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The debate over new gun control measures in Rhode Island continues on Tuesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will be meeting at 3:30 p.m. to vote on three gun reform bills that have been making their way through the State House.

The renewed push for gun control is in direct response to the country’s deadliest school shooting since 2012.

As 12 News previously reported, the bills include banning high-capacity magazines that contain more than 10 rounds of ammunition, making it illegal to openly carry a loaded rifle or shotgun in public, and raising the age to buy a gun or ammunition from 18 to 21.

All three bills cleared the House last week following hours of heated debate.

“What we’re doing is we’re passing laws against law-abiding people,” Rep. David Bennett said.

“If it saves lives, why have you allowed it to sit in committee since you came into the chamber?” Rep. David Place said.

“Unfortunately, for someone like me, it took two terrible tragedies, back to back, to remind me why we need these bills to pass,” said Rep. Karen Alzate.

Gov. Dan McKee has repeatedly expressed support for the legislation. Following the votes last week, he thanked the House for passing these “common sense gun safety measures.”

“We’re one step closer to these bills reaching my desk and signing them into law,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, lawmakers in the House Finance Committee will be considering a bill that addresses school security.

The proposal would require school districts and municipalities to have two school resource officers in place in every public school on or after July 1, 2022. It would add direct state support for the costs associated with employing the officers.