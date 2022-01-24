RI lawmakers to consider bill bringing back happy hour

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Will happy hour return to Rhode Island?

That’s what lawmakers will discuss later this week.

New legislation, recently introduced to the R.I. General Assembly by Rep. Karen Alzate, would allow restaurants and bars to serve happy hour specials, but only to patrons who order a full meal.

Specifically, the proposed bill would allow for “happy hour drink specials served as part of a larger transaction that includes a meal.” That meal, as described in the proposal, includes food “that is prepared on the premises … sufficient to constitute breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

Happy hour was banned in Rhode Island back in the 1980s due to drunk driving concerns.

While he doesn’t necessarily agree with the bill, Sean Cassidy, director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) of Rhode Island, said he doesn’t want to prevent people from having fun.

If this bill does ultimately pass, Cassidy said he hopes those who participate in happy hour events will ensure they have a safe return home ahead of time.

“We’re not against people having a good time,” he said. “We just want people to do it responsibly.”

The conversations surrounding legalizing happy hour have been growing in recent months.

R.I. Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who will be running against Gov. Dan McKee in the upcoming gubernatorial election, said he supports the bill.

“Rhode Island is one of only eight states in the country that doesn’t allow for happy hours,” Magaziner wrote on his campaign website. “However, happy hours are among the most successful strategies to improve marketing and sales for bars and restaurants, which have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.”

The Ocean State Coalition, a local organization that represents hundreds of small business owners across the state, proposed legalizing happy hour last year.

Found Rick Simone said the organization supports the legislation, but with some amendments.

Simone said he takes issue with happy hour having to accompany a meal, and has requested for it to be broadened to include any type of food.

He also wants restaurants and bars to be able to promote their happy hour specials, which would not be allowed under the current proposal.

Simone claims Alzante is open to the amendments and believes the changes make sense.

In Massachusetts last year, Attorney General Maura Healey certified more than 30 potential ballot questions, and lifting the ban on happy hour drink specials was one of them. The question could appear on Rhode Island’s ballot this year if it is approved by the General Assembly.

Like Rhode Island, the state did away with happy hour in 1984 in an effort to curb drunk driving.

The Rhode Island House Corporations Committee is scheduled to consider the bill on Tuesday.