PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Senate Judiciary Committee heard hours of testimony Thursday on a laundry list of gun-related bills, including one that proposes banning high-capacity magazines.

The bill, sponsored by Committee Chairwoman Cynthia Coyne, would make it a felony for someone to own a semiautomatic firearm magazine that’s capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammo.

“They enable shooters to unleash bullets and inflict harm in mere seconds, making them a tool of the trade for mass shootings,” Coyne said.

For hours, lawmakers heard from Second Amendment supporters who argue that those who use these high-capacity magazines to commit crimes don’t abide by the law to begin with.

“It’s feel good legislation that will not do anything to stop a criminal,” one person said.

But gun violence prevention advocates believe bills like this one save lives.

“I’m not here to take anyone’s guns away, I’m here because guns take away too many of our loved ones,” an advocate told lawmakers.

Other bills that were discussed Thursday include one that would raise the legal age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21, and another would make it a felony for someone to not properly secure their weapons.

The lengthy meeting comes one day after the House Judiciary Committee received feedback from the community regarding their gun-related proposals.

No votes were taken during either meeting on any of the bills.