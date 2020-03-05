RI lawmakers put forward bill to punish news outlets over reporting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five Senate Democrats have introduced but already abandoned legislation which would restrict Rhode Island news outlets’ freedom to report stories, calling it the “Stop Guilt by Association Act.”

Sen. Sandra Cano, D-Pawtucket, and four colleagues filed the legislation Wednesday. A summary says it “would preclude the media from engaging in defamation in-kind through selective reporting on cases and controversies that cultivate false narratives.”

The summary further argues that negative media coverage “unduly injures the accused, causing them to be shunned and avoided by the general public due to a cloud of suspicion of wrongdoing that is not accurate as to the original allegations or the relief provided in a case or controversy.”

Senate spokesperson Greg Paré said Cano only introduced the bill at the request of Rep. Grace Diaz, a Providence Democrat who is the second-ranking leader of the Rhode Island Democratic Party.

Cano plans to withdraw the bill on Thursday. He said he did not know which member of the General Assembly’s staff of full- and part-time lawyers wrote the legislative language but would “inquire.” (Samuel Howard, a local writer, noted that the bill misspells the phrase “press corps” as “press core.”)

Sen. Elizabeth Crowley, a Central Falls Democrat who is the second sponsor of the bill, emphasized Thursday that she wasn’t the lead sponsor. She said the idea was presented to her as way to protect people who had been accused but not found guilty.

Crowley said she wanted to talk to Cano commenting further because she wasn’t sure what fueled the decision behind proposing the legislation. “I don’t think we were looking at it any way to be prohibitive to the media,” she said.

Eli Sherman and Steph Machado contributed to this report.