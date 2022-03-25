PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The debate over whether to eliminate the statute of limitations on sex abuse allegations has returned to the Rhode Island State House.

Tensions ran high during Thursday night’s House Judiciary Committee meeting, where several people shared their experiences in favor of the bill.

Dennis Laprade claims he was abused as a child by Rev. Francis Santilli, a Smithfield priest who was placed on administrative leave earlier this year.

While he didn’t go into detail, Laprade’s testimony nearly brought several lawmakers to tears.

“We did our meeting for the Cub Scout badge for the Catholic Church, then after the meeting he asked me if I was ticklish and had me sit on his lap,” Laprade said.

The R.I. Attorney General’s Office said criminal prosecution against Santilli wasn’t possible because the statute of limitations had already expired.

Lawmakers passed legislation in 2019 that extends the statute of limitations from seven to 35 years, but this bill takes it a step further.

“They deserve their day in court,” Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee said of sexual abuse survivors. “They deserve compensation for the cruelties that were done to them.”

The Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) testified against the bill, explaining that the statute of limitations was put in place for a reason.

“We are saying leave it where it is,” RI ACLU’s Heather Burbach said of the statute of limitations. “Facts disappear, evidence disappears and memories fade … it becomes tougher and tougher to successfully bring about action.”

The Rhode Island Catholic Conference echoed that sentiment, adding that the statute of limitations “promotes fairness and closure.”

“Statute of limitations are designed to enable claims to be investigated and decided fairly while the facts are fresh, memories are vivid and relevant evidence is still available,” the organization said in a statement. “Limitations periods also guarantee that judges and juries will not be so far removed in time from circumstances surrounding the case that they can’t interpret the evidence.”

The legislation has been held for further study.