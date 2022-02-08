RI lawmakers mull allowing restaurants to permanently sell alcohol to go

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers are considering whether to permanently allow restaurants to sell beer, wine and mixed drinks with takeout food orders.

The R.I. Senate approved legislation that would eliminate the March 1 sunset date of the current law, which was implemented to help restaurants weather the pandemic.

The legislation would allow Class B liquor license holders to sell up to two bottles of wine, 144 ounces of beer and mixed drinks in original, factory-sealed containers with takeout orders.

It would also allow 144 ounces of draft beer or 72 ounces of mixed drinks to be sold in growlers, bottles or other sealed containers.

The bill, which is sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Hanna Gallo, excludes delivery orders.

“Our restaurant industry includes so many treasured small businesses that make Rhode Island the special place that is,” Gallo said. “Takeout drinks have helped them stay afloat, bring in a little more revenue, and keep paying their employees and supporting our economy.”

“They’ve also been popular with consumers, and have helped entice them to order out more often,” she continued. “Restaurants and consumers have shown that takeout drinks can be handled very responsibly, so we have every reason to make them a permanent feature of our state’s restaurant scene.”

Senate lawmakers also approved legislation that would allow restaurants to continue to offer outdoor dining without being penalized for not following the municipal ordinances or zoning requirements necessary to do so.

Sen. Alana DiMario, the bill’s sponsor, said the extension would allow food service establishments to go through the proper channels to make “these popular and successful changes” permanent.

“This bill is essential to our restaurants and bars that are still struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” DiMario said, adding that many municipalities welcome the extension so they can continue to make permanent changes to their current zoning requirements without impacting businesses.

If approved, the moratorium would expire on April 1, 2023.

Both bills now head to the R.I. House for consideration.