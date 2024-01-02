PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers have wasted no time introducing legislation that would strengthen penalties for those who drink and drive.

Sens. Leonidas Raptakis and David Tikoian revived three proposals addressing DUI offenses Tuesday.

“Drunk driving is a mess in Rhode Island,” Raptakis said. “It is the wild, wild west out there.”

Raptakis’ proposals include one that would extend Rhode Island’s “lookback” period from five to 10 years, as well as another that would allow officers to temporarily confiscate the license plate of repeat offenders.

Tikoian, a former Rhode Island State Police major, also introduced legislation that would enhance sentences and fines for impaired drivers who injure or kill someone.

“I’ve seen my fair share of carnage as a result of DUI on the roads,” Tikoian said. “My question is, ‘When is enough, enough?'”

The three proposals were introduced during last year’s legislative session, but never made it to the General Assembly for a vote. Raptakis said two of those proposals cleared the House, but didn’t make it past the Senate.

He hopes this legislative session will be different.

“We have to follow suit in the Senate,” Raptakis said. “We need to get tough.”

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation estimates that more than 3,000 impaired drivers are arrested annually statewide.

Mark Dennison, whose son Matthew was killed by a suspected drunk driver two years ago, believes stricter laws will prevent future tragedies.

“DUI is a choice, it’s not an accident,” he said. “The state has a real big problem knocking on its door and until we address that, nothing is going to change. It seems to be getting worse every year.”

Dennison urged everyone to think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired.

“Imagine yourself in the shoes of [a crash victim’s] family for one day,” Dennison said. “You wouldn’t want that. Each story is a little different, but they all have the same result — that family is going to be grieving for the rest of their lives.”

Raptakis said this is only the beginning of their push for stricter DUI laws. He expects more than a dozen DUI-related proposals to be introduced and discussed throughout the 2024 session.