PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Next year’s state budget is on its way to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk.

The state Senate voted 35-5 to approve the $13.6 billion budget Thursday night.

“Our priorities have been to ensure a budget that takes care of Rhode Islanders today and into the future,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ryan Pearson said. “This is a budget that responsibly sustains our state and points us toward a vibrant future.”

The plan accelerates the six-year phrase-out of Rhode Island’s car tax for every municipality except for East Providence, since the city operates on a different fiscal year than the rest of the state.

The budget also includes a one-time child tax credit of $250 per child for up to three children, but only for eligible families. The credit is for dependents in tax year 2021 and the credit will be available for single tax filers who make less than $100,000 or joint filers who make less than $200,000.

The budget will also cover the $8 cost for drivers to get Rhode Island’s new license plates once they’re released.

In addition, lawmakers increased the state’s “circuit breaker” tax credit for qualifying elderly and disabled residents from $400 to $600 and bumps the income limit for those credits from $30,000 to $35,000.

Lawmakers allocated $190 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the state’s continued pandemic response. An additional $30 million was set aside to support community behavioral health care clinics in an effort to combat the state’s mental health crisis.

In an effort to address the state’s housing crisis, $250 million in ARPA money will be put towards affordable housing and combating homelessness. Legislators are also dedicating $100 million to the unemployment trust fund to reduce businesses’ unemployment tax rates for 2023.

The plan includes three bond questions on November’s ballot. The first seeks voter approval for a $250-million school construction bond and allocates an additional $50 million from capital funds toward school construction.

The second bond question seeks voter approval for $100 million in borrowing for new construction and repairs at the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay campus.

The last bond question asks voters to approve a $50 million “green bond,” which will be put toward conservation, recreation and the construction of an education center at Roger Williams Park Zoo.

Other key investments include a year-long pilot program providing free service on the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s busiest route, and $168 million in upgrades to the problem-plagued Eleanor Slater Hospital.

“This budget is a product of true collaboration between the House, the Senate and the McKee administration, which will continue to drive Rhode Island’s recovery and assist the taxpayers and residents with the challenges we still currently face,” House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney said. “It was designed to help the good of the whole with a responsible focus on protecting the taxpayers from possible future deficits while also supporting the vital services our residents rely upon and need.”

McKee plans on signing the budget into law Monday at 12:30 p.m.