PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island lawmaker who asked a colleague if she was “a pedophile” during a State House hearing last week has been reprimanded for his remarks.

R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, who described the comments as “reprehensible and insulting,” ordered the immediate removal of Republican Rep. Robert Quattrocchi from the House Committee on State Government and Elections Thursday.

“Use of suggestive and offensive language and the disparagement of an esteemed colleague will not be tolerated in this chamber,” he said in a statement.

Quattrocchi made the remarks during a House Committee on State Government and Elections hearing Monday evening in regards to legislation that would require lawmakers to attach equity impact statements to every bill introduced to the R.I. General Assembly.

The legislation was introduced by Democratic Rep. Rebecca Kislak. Quattrocchi was quick to question the applicability of the proposed legislation.

“In my thinking about bills I want to represent … Do I have to take into account, for instance, religion?” Quattrocchi questioned. “Do I have to take into account how it affects Satanists in Rhode Island? Or do I have to take into account with sexual orientation, how it affects pedophiles in Rhode Island?”

“Well first I want to point out that being a pedophile is not a sexual orientation,” Kislak responded. “So, my equity right now is pointing out that that was really offensive.”

Quattrocchi then appeared to sheepishly apologize for his remarks.

“Oh I didn’t mean to — are you a pedophile? I’m sorry,” he said.

In a statement, Quattrocchi said he apologized to Kislak “on four different occasions” for misunderstanding her during the hearing. He declined to provide further comment.

R.I. House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale criticized Shekarchi’s decision to reprimand Quattrocchi, arguing that he “acted under the pressure of ‘a mob.'”

In a letter to his fellow lawmakers, Chippendale said the “inartful exchange” between Quattrocchi and Kislak has “unleashed a whirlwind which is both a grave distraction from the important issues this institution is grappling with, and a 180-degree departure from the long-standing practice of the House.”

Chippendale said he’s “appalled” that Shekarchi didn’t consult the House Conduct Committee before reprimanding Quattrocchi.

“Going forward, if someone suggests in floor debate that a fellow member is uncaring, callous or otherwise stands for anything other than the best interests of their constituents, as numerous members have in moments of rhetorical excess over the years, we would expect punishment,” Chippendale said. “We also expect, as offense is often in the eye of the beholder, that members who claim offense be prioritized. Apologies are obviously irrelevant under our new standard, so punishment is not just needed but required under this new paradigm.”

Chippendale urged his fellow lawmakers to demand Quattrocchi’s removal be reversed.

“All kinds of personal interactions that were once part of normal conversation between normal people will be weaponized,” he said. “I would hope that upon reflection, the overwhelming majority of members will recognize the abject chaos this newly adopted and unprecedented approach will yield.”