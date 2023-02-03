Music notes on a staff or musical score on a translucent glass that are reflected on a white table.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What type of music do you think of when you think of Rhode Island?

Rep. David Bennett has introduced a bill to make R&B (rhythm and blues) Rhode Island’s official music genre, at the request of the Rhode Island Rhythm & Blue Preservation Society.

He said he believes the designation would unite people of all races, and it contains elements of pop, soul, funk, hip-hop, and electronic music.

If passed, R&B would be added to a list of Rhode Island state symbols: