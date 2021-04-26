RI keeps 2 US House seats, despite dire forecasts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island defied the experts on Monday, hanging onto both of its seats in the U.S. House of Representatives for another decade after years of predictions that the state would be reduced to one.

The new allocation of all 435 House seats nationwide is based on the official population counts from the 2020 census. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who was Rhode Island governor until last month, joined Census Bureau officials at a virtual news conference Monday afternoon to release the numbers.

“As a former governor, I know how critical census data is for our communities,” Raimondo said.

The new distribution of House seats takes effect in the 2022 election, and will remain in place for 10 years — meaning Rhode Island will not be again at risk of losing one of its two seats until 2033.

Demographers and redistricting experts have been warning for years that Rhode Island was at grave risk of losing a seat following the 2020 Census, with its population mostly stagnant while southern and western states grow quickly. The state’s two current House districts have the smallest populations of any in the country, and Rhode Island’s population only grew 0.4% between 2000 and 2010, the two most recent decennial counts.

But the difference between keeping and losing a seat was not huge, estimated at only about 14,000 residents as of 2019. And Rhode Island officials made an aggressive effort during 2020 to ensure a complete census count of residents, whereas some other states appeared to do less to reach every resident.

The Census Bureau announcement will come as a welcome — and unexpected — reprieve for Rhode Island’s two incumbent congressmen, Democrats David Cicilline and Jim Langevin, who had been facing the prospect of either running against each other in the 2022 primary or one of them being forced into retirement.

Langevin, 57, has held the 2nd District seat in the western half of Rhode Island since 2001; Cicilline, 59, has held the 1st District seat since 2011. For years, the two have refused to discuss what they planned to do if one of the seats disappeared, expressing hope that both would be retained.

Behind the scenes, though, they have been examining their options — and preparing. It was widely noticed that Cicilline raised over five times more campaign money than Langevin during the first quarter of this year. Some have speculated Langevin could return to Rhode Island and run for governor.

Rhode Island has had at least two seats in the House for more than two centuries, dating back to 1793, when George Washington was president. The state even had three seats for a brief period in the early 20th Century, from 1913 to 1933.

The rules for allocating U.S. House seats are set by the Constitution and federal law. The number of representatives must be apportioned based on the size of each state’s population, which is officially determined every 10 years by the census.

For over a century after the country’s founding, the House grew every 10 years to account for the growing population. But in 1929 Congress capped the total number of House seats at 435, where it stands today. That means every 10 years those 435 House seats are reallocated among the 50 states based on their updated shares of the national population – creating winners and losers among them.

Rhode Island consistently saw its population increase by double digits every 10 years leading up to the early 1900s, before the growth started to fall. Following a 10% increase from 1960 to 1970, Rhode Island hasn’t seen a double digit increase since, and even experienced a 0.2% decrease from 1970 to 1980, according to Census figures.

Every state is guaranteed at least one seat in the U.S. House. Currently, there are seven states that already have just one at-large representative in the House, elected by the entire state electorate: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming. Those states send three lawmakers to Capitol Hill: two to the U.S. Senate, and one to the U.S. House.

Eli Sherman contributed to this report.