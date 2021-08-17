RI K-12 council votes to reject back-to-school plans that don’t mandate masks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday voted to order the Department of Education not to approve any back-to-school plans that don’t include mask mandates, as the delta variant continues to spread in Rhode Island.

The vote appeared to be in conflict with advice from a RIDE lawyer, Anthony Cottone, who told the council moments earlier that the department does not have the authority to mandate masks in school districts statewide. (That authority, he said, lies with the legislature by statute or Gov. Dan McKee by executive order.)

Multiple council members expressed a desire to mandate masks anyway, which Cottone said may result in legal action from a school district that does not want to require masks.

“So what I’m hearing us say, correct me if I’m wrong, that you are going to direct me to do that whether we get sued or not,” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green asked council members before the vote.

The council approved the requirement unanimously on a voice vote. Cottone declined to comment after the vote as to whether the council had the authority to take the action.

Infante-Green told 12 News she will follow the directive.

“They’re my bosses, yes, I have to follow the council’s direction,” she said after the vote. “Basically what was said tonight is we will take our chances with any lawsuits that may happen.”

UPDATE: Commissioner @AInfanteGreen says she’ll follow K-12 council’s direction and reject any district’s plan that doesn’t include a mask mandate for all.



“Basically what was decided tonight is we will take our chances with any lawsuits that happen.”https://t.co/6dVDQmmPPR pic.twitter.com/vAMGWCdHs0 — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) August 18, 2021

The CDC has recommended universal masking in schools for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff.

There was no immediate comment from the governor’s office Tuesday night about the vote. But earlier in the day, McKee defended his refusal to issue a universal mask order for Rhode Island schools, while also saying he would urge all districts to act on their own to mandate masks.

“We are working with the local districts to get that work done and they’re having their local meetings as democracy should be conducted,” McKee told reporters outside a vaccination clinic in Pawtucket. “People are coming in and expressing their opinions.”

“Why would you mandate something that the local communities have already taken care of?” he added.

The governor told reporters that 80% of districts were already mandating masks, but neither the governor’s office nor RIDE has provided a list of districts to support the statistic.

Victor Morente, spokesperson for Infante-Green, later clarified that the 80% figure represents school districts that have provided a plan to RIDE, not all school districts. While he did not have a list available, he said the districts mandating masks represent 100,000 students.

The state is already mandating masks in Providence, the largest district in Rhode Island, which has been controlled by RIDE since 2019 under a state takeover. But the rest of Rhode Island’s school committees have been hotly debating whether masks should be required or optional this fall.

The K-12 council’s vote came after an emotional public comment period in which a series of parents, teachers and health care workers asked for a statewide mask mandate.

Barnaby McLaughlin, a Johnston resident, argued his local school committee members aren’t qualified to make health decisions after they voted to make masks optional. “You’re all wearing masks there at the meeting, our students deserve the same,” he said.

Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, a Democrat who is challenging McKee in next year’s primary, offered a stark prediction to the council. “If everyone doesn’t take a principled stand to do what is right, you will kill children,” he said.

State Rep. Brian Newberry, a North Smithfield Republican, expressed outrage about the council’s move. “Whatever your view on masks is, this is an outrage,” he tweeted. “This is not how government is supposed to work.”

In Massachusetts, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has echoed McKee in saying he wants to leave the decisions about mandating masks to local school districts, despite criticism from some Democrats who say Baker should issue an executive order requiring them statewide.

But in Connecticut, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday he is mandating masks statewide for the start of the school year.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook

Ted Nesi and Shannon Hegy contributed to this report.