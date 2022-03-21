PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s credentials are being put under a microscope this week as lawmakers consider her historic nomination for the nation’s highest court.

President Joe Biden tapped Jackson last month to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of his term this summer. If confirmed, she will be first Black woman to ever serve on the high court.

Jackson’s career started in New England, when she served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Patti Saris of Massachusetts.

She then clerked for U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Bruce Selya in Providence, and in a strange twist of fate, eventually went on to clerk for Breyer.

Selya has sung Jackson’s praises since her nomination, telling 12 News she would be “a terrific addition” to the Supreme Court.

“I literally don’t think that the president could have made a better choice,” Selya said.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who’s on the Senate Judiciary Committee, mentioned her connection to Rhode Island during his opening remarks.

“[Judge Selya] is well regarded by bench and bar, and he thinks the world of Judge Jackson,” Whitehouse said. “He actually said that waiting for the Supreme Court selection process to take place made him feel like a father waiting to hear his daughter’s college admission results.”

“We very much appreciate that Rhode Island touch to this nomination,” he added.

While she got her start as a law clerk, Selya expects lawmakers to remain laser-focused on her time as a federal public defender, specifically her experience representing Guantanamo Bay detainees.

But that experience, according to Selya, is what makes her the perfect Supreme Court pick.

“When a lawyer represents an unattractive defendant, a Guantanamo detainee as an example, that’s a lawyer doing their job,” Selya explained. “Particularly working as a public defender, you don’t have any choice in who you represent.”

“I think it’s important, in that sort of collective process, that you have a diversity of thought and a diversity of background,” he added.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Supreme Court nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Thurgood Marshall.

Jackson addressed the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, stating that she is humbled and honored to be nominated for the nation’s highest court.

“I have dedicated my career to ensuring that the words engraved on the front of the Supreme Court building — and equal justice under law — are a reality and not just an ideal,” she said.

Selya believes that Jackson will be able to hold her own while being scrutinized by lawmakers over the next three days.

“I think I know her record and her character very well and I don’t think there is anything that gives the basis for a legitimate attack,” Selya said.