RI House, Senate meeting for first time since COVID-19 hit with new adjustments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Both chambers of the Rhode Island Legislature are slated to return to work Wednesday afternoon.

This will be the first time the entire body will be back under the same roof since COVID-19 forced lawmakers out of the building, but the inside of the State House is going to look very different.

Video from earlier this week shows partitions being carried in and installed around desks in the Senate and House chambers.

Larry Berman, a spokesman for the House, told Eyewitness News that the state spent $166,542 on the three-sided protective Plexiglass cubes around the 75 House desks, 38 Senate desks and around the rostrums where the House Speaker and Senate President preside.

The funding comes from the Department of Administration budget, but the expense meets all the criteria for the state to use the federal funding provided through the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The State House is still closed to the public, but for lawmakers, their staff and reporters allowed inside, there are new rules to follow.

Lawmakers do not have to wear a mask when they are seated at their desk but anytime they are moving around the building, they must be wearing one. Social distancing is also a must and lawmakers are encouraged to watch longer sessions in their offices before coming into the chamber for an official vote.

The cost of those partitions is raising questions. John Marion, with Common Cause in Rhode Island — the non-partisan organization who advocates for transparency in government — posted to Twitter asking why the legislature didn’t move to online sessions which have been done in other states. He suggests this would have been cheaper than the partitions.

The State will likely face similar questions from reporters during Wednesday’s session, but in the meantime, lawmakers will face bills ranging from balancing the budget to the gun reform.

The House is set to meet at 3 p.m. to consider bills that have been approved by the House Finance, Judiciary and Municipal Government committees.

The Senate will meet at 4 p.m. to consider appointments and matters passed by the Senate committees over the past several weeks.