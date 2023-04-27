PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A bill that would ensure abortion procedures are covered for all Rhode Island women just cleared a major hurdle.

The R.I. House passed the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act Thursday, which would repeal the ban on abortion coverage for state employees and Medicaid recipients.

“While I am grateful that Rhode Island has codified Roe v. Wade into state law, access to reproductive health is still not equal in our state,” Rep. Katherine Kazarian said. “Unless an individual is able to pay the costs out of pocket or is on private insurance, these essential health care services are still out of reach for too many Rhode Islanders.”

“With reproductive rights remaining under attack in Washington, the passage of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act will provide access for everyone in Rhode Island who needs reproductive health services,” she continues.

Planned Parenthood of Rhode Island lauded the move, describing it as a “historic victory in the ongoing fight for reproductive freedom and equity in Rhode Island.”

“Lifting these barriers to abortion coverage is essential to ensuring that people have the autonomy to make the best health care decisions for themselves and their families without political interference,” Planned Parenthood’s Gretchen Raffa said.

The bill now heads to the R.I. Senate for consideration. If passed, Rhode Island would join the ranks of 16 other states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and Maine, whose Medicaid programs cover abortion procedures.