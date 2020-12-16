RI House passes $12.8 billion budget in rare December session

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. House of Representatives has approved a $12.8 billion budget in an unusual lame-duck session held outside of the State House because of the ongoing pandemic.

The Senate is expected to take up the plan on Friday.

The so-called “skinny” budget is short on new policies, but heavy on spending as it relies on a cascade of federal money that has flowed into the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget also includes $400 million worth of bond questions for voters to approve in a special election on March 2.

Several Republican-led amendments to the budget bill failed to pass during the floor debate.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello attended the special session at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, but did not preside over the meeting. He lost his re-election bid last month and will leave office in January.

Rep. Joseph Shekarchi is expected to be elected the next speaker on Jan. 5, when newly-elected representatives will be sworn into office.

Shekarchi said lawmakers decided to leave major policy discussions such as legalizing marijuana, change to the car tax phase-out or a proposed tax increase on the wealthy to the new session in January.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

