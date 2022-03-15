PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — House Speaker Joe Shekarchi is distancing lawmakers from a citation that is causing a stir on social media for purportedly making Rhode Island the first jurisdiction in the world to recognize events in Kashmir in 1990 as a genocide.

The Dec. 9 citation proposed by state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy congratulates an Indian filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, on the premiere of a new film called “The Kashmir Files.” The document bears the printed signatures of Shekarchi, House Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski and House Minority Leader Blake Filippi.

The citation praises Agnihotri’s film for “detailing terrorism and extremism by memorilizing [sic] the events of 1990 in which 500,000 Kashmiri Hindus were ethnically cleansed in the Kashmiri Valley by Islamic Gangs and forced to live as refugees.”

“HISTORIC,” Agnihotri wrote on Twitter. “First time in 32 years, any state in the world, the democratic & liberal state of USA -Rhode Island, has officially recognised Kashmir Genocide due to a very small film. Pl read this and decide who is the persecutor and who should get the punishment. This is #NewIndia.”

Within a day, Agnihotri’s posts sharing the Rhode Island citation had racked up 81,000 likes on Instagram as well as 14,000 retweets on Twitter and 1,100 shares on Facebook.

“Thank you to the State of Rhode Island for the acknowledgement,” wrote one Twitter user, Bekind1974. “We would never forget this. Let’s call it what it was- a religion-based genocide. Perpetrated by terrorists funded and supported by the scourge on earth- Pakistan.”

Others questioned the citation’s authenticity. “There are many errors on the certificate as well as the highly inaccurate facts claimed,” wrote another Twitter user, HighNebula, arguing the document was being used “to vilify Kashmiri Muslims.”

Kennedy, D-Hopkinton, is the longest-serving member of the House and is also vice president of the National Conference of State Legislatures, making him the third-ranking officer on the national group’s executive committee. He will serve as the group’s president in 2024.

In an email, Kennedy said an Indian-American from East Greenwich asked him to obtain the citation so it could be presented to Agnihotri when “The Kashmir FIles” was screened at Rhode Island College on Dec. 9. Documents show Kennedy also got a citation for Pallavi Joshi, an actress involved in the movie.

“I had worked with this Rhode Island resident on securing citations for the performers at the annual Diwali Day Festival of Lights celebration at the State House in past years and told him I would be happy to secure a citation,” Kennedy said, adding that he didn’t sign the citation because he was traveling.

“A citation is what we provide to people for a special event of life,” Kennedy said. “We give them to Boy Scouts who achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. We give them to students who attain a special honor or sports achievement. We provide them to retirees, those having a special birthday.”

“A citation is simply the acknowledgement of a special event,” he continued. “It does NOT hold the weight of a Resolution approved by the members of the House. This citation was strictly given to the movie director for the premiere of his movie. It is nothing more and it is NOT an endorsement of the State of Rhode Island and the House of Representatives.”

Kennedy added that he has “great respect” for the people of India, noting that in 2017 he traveled to Delhi, Mumbai and Kerala.

Larry Berman, a spokesperson for Shekarchi, also downplayed the document’s significance.

“Speaker Shekarchi was not aware of this citation that was requested by Rep. Kennedy in the off-session,” Berman said in an email. “It is not the official position of the House. All citations requested by House members carry the pre-printed names of the speaker and the two leaders.”

Filippi, the top House Republican, said: “South Asian history is both inspiring and tragic – from India’s largely peaceful revolution against British rule led by Mahatma Gandhi, to its subsequent civil war and division into hostile nations. We urge all involved to recognize our common humanity and find peace.”

Kashmir is a disputed region on the India-Pakistan border that has long been a source of conflict between the countries. A 2016 BBC story on events there in the early 1990s said residents at the time were still “hotly debating the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir” during the period.

An article published Tuesday on the website of The Times of India, one of India’s largest newspapers, said Agnihotri’s new film “deftly chronicles the trauma, alienation and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s” and said it “is not only enabling a collective catharsis, but also sparking controversy.”

