RI House backs bill to send all RI voters mail ballot applications

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ House lawmakers have passed legislation that would send mail ballot applications to every Rhode Island voter ahead of the September primaries and November election.

The bill, according to Rep. Christopher Blazejewski, offer a way for Rhode Islanders to vote without compromising their health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sending mail ballot applications to all qualified voters promotes full voter participation in a very important election occurring in the middle of a global pandemic,” Blazejewski said. “We should be encouraging as many voters as possible to vote by mail in order to protect public health while ensuring that voters may safely and securely choose their next president as well as their state and local officials.”

The legislation would only apply to this year’s elections and will not include future elections. If it becomes law, the bill would temporarily waive provisions requiring voters to have a reason to need to vote by mail instead of in person, as well as notary or witness requirements.

“A great many poll workers and voters are senior citizens, or may be immunocompromised or have underlying heath conditions, and they are all at an elevated risk from COVID-19,” Blazejewski said. “The more people who cast their vote by mail, the less exposure the people of Rhode Island face.”

The bill would also require that local boards of canvassers operate drop boxes where voters can drop off their ballot until 8 p.m. on the days of the elections. The ballots would then be processed centrally at the Secretary of State’s office.

“In keeping with the bedrock principles of our democracy, Rhode Islanders should not have to choose between their health and safety, on the one hand, and exercising their right to vote, on the other,” Blazejewski said. “Mail ballots are a safe, secure form of voting that has been employed around the nation for well over a century. Encouraging people to use them will strengthen our elections by boosting participation and giving a voice to many who might otherwise stay away from the polling place out of very justified health concerns.”

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration.