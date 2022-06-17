PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Next year’s Rhode Island state budget is now in the hands of the state Senate.

The House of Representatives approved the $13.6 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year Thursday night with a vote of 61-9.

House lawmakers have said they realize this is perhaps a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to spend over $1 billion of federal tax money through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“Rhode Island has been making a very strong economic comeback since the worst days of the pandemic, and with a boost from the federal resources we’ve received over the last couple of years, we’re going to be able to help Rhode Islanders from all walks of life through this budget,” House Speaker Joe Shekarchi said.

The budget positions the state to “withstand another downturn should one occur and focuses the one-time infusion of ARPA funds for one-time investments and addressing longstanding problems, rather than recurring costs,” a release from the House read.

The budget focuses on investing in healthcare with $190 million in ARPA funds for future COVID response, $30 million for behavioral health care clinics in communities, and $100 million invested in the unemployment trust fund to lower unemployment tax rates which took a hit during the pandemic when so many people were out of work and the fund was hit by fraud.

The House also proposed $50 million on top of the $250 million proposed in a ballot question for school building funding. It phases out the car tax a year earlier than originally proposed, saving $64 million for Rhode Islanders.

The car tax would be eliminated this year for every municipality except East Providence, since they operate on a Nov. 1 fiscal year schedule (rather than July 1) and are a year behind on the car tax phaseout.

There was a budget amendment that proposed to include a gas tax holiday with a sunset clause, just as some neighboring states offer.

The budget also includes a one-time child tax credit of $250 per child, for up to three children for eligible families. The credit is for dependents in tax year 2021 and the credit will be available for single tax filers who make less than $100,000, or joint filers who make less than $200,000.

Checks are expected to be sent out to families in the fall.

Additionally, the state will cover the $8 cost for drivers to get Rhode Island’s new license plates, when those are released.

Also included in the tax relief package is an increase in the “circuit breaker” tax credit for elderly and disabled people from $400 to $600, also increasing the income limit for the program from $30,000 to $35,000.

The budget will be taken up by the Senate next Wednesday.