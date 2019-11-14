RI hosts inaugural forum on housing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State leaders, advocates and businesses gathered at the Rhode Island Convention Center on Thursday to discuss the affordable housing crisis the state has faced for years.

The goal of the inaugural Housing Forum is to develop recommendations that will later be translated into state and city initiatives, funding formulas and legislation, according to Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor.

“We’re looking at whether more funding is needed,” Pryor said. “We’re looking at whether we can bring coalitions together of groups and agencies to help on housing. We’re looking also to whether there are barriers at the state or municipal level that are regulatory, that don’t enable projects to happen and that we should break through.”

The forum comes just weeks after a report found the typical household income in Rhode Island doesn’t support buying a home in most communities.

Pryor said it’s not just an issue impacting those living in poverty.

“It’s also nurses, and firefighters, and police officers, and office workers, and factory workers who are having trouble finding homes that they can afford,” he explained. “It’s really every neighborhood and every community where people are getting priced out.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo said the lack of affordable housing should be tackled with “cross-sector solutions.”

“It’s a simple case of too much demand and too little supply,” she said. “But it has the potential of threatening the economic progress we’ve made.”