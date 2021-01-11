RI GOP: Rep. Price shouldn’t resign based on Capitol riot comments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island lawmaker has come under fire after attending last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Republican State Rep. Justin Price tweeted that while he attended the protest in Washington, he did not go inside the U.S. Capitol building.

Yes i marched to the capitol with 1 million peaceful patriots

Unfortunately ANTIFA /BLM infiltrated our peaceful movement and they got caught in the act.. — Justin K. Price (@JustinPriceRI) January 9, 2021

The Richmond lawmaker then blamed Antifa and Black Lives Matter for infiltrating the “peaceful movement.”

“It wasn’t a mob, it was a bunch of patriots,” Price told The Public’s Radio last week regarding his experience. “Antifa went in there and did some bad stuff. Raised the flag for Trump and blamed it on Trump.”

“Trump supporters don’t wear horns and pajamas,” he continued.

Those comments are a reason some Democratic lawmakers are calling for Price to resign.

“He’s further perpetuating the same disinformation that has radicalized people to the point of making an attempt to violently overthrow American democracy,” Democratic Rep. Brandon Potter said. “The fact that he showed no remorse or no recognition of the reality of what happened shows me that he is unfit to serve.”

R.I. Treasurer Seth Magaziner also joined the calls for Price to resign, not only for spreading false information, but for putting his colleagues and staff members at risk when he “refused” to wear a mask when the R.I. House of Representatives met last week.

Meanwhile, R.I. House Republicans tell 12 News they have no plans to ask Price to resign.

“We can’t kick people out of the House for expressing their opinion, no matter how wrong,” R.I. House Minority Speaker Rep. Blake Filippi said. “He has a different opinion of facts and whether those opinions are wrong or not does not empower us to take away the voice of his constituents.”

However, both Filippi and Democratic House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said if a state representative committed crimes at the Capitol, they would then consider removing him from office, among other punishments.

At this time, Filippi said they aren’t aware of Price committing any crimes during the insurrection.