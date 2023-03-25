WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Joe Powers was elected chair of the Rhode Island GOP on Saturday.

“We are thrilled to have received overwhelming support from party delegates,” Powers said. “Our team is ready to hit the ground running and show Rhode Islander’s that it makes sense to be a Republican.”

Powers replaces Sue Cienki, who is moving to a new position as the Republican national committeewoman from Rhode Island.

Powers previously ran for the Senate District 26 seat in Cranston in 2022; he lost to incumbent Democrat Frank Lombardi.