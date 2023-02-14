EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island received $26.3 million to improve public housing statewide.

Sen. Jack Reed helped secure the federal funding, which will be distributed to 24 cities and towns to help preserve, develop, finance and modernize public housing.

“Everyone should have a safe place to live with dignity and respect,” Reed said. “Public housing offers an affordable lifeline for many low-income families.”

“This new federal funding will improve housing conditions for vulnerable residents,” he continued. “It will help preserve public housing units, [which are] a critical source of affordable housing.”

Here’s a breakdown of how the money is being distributed:

Bristol: $457,364

Burrillville: $235,206

Central Falls: $862,992

Coventry: $444,903

Cranston: $1,418,287

Cumberland: $361,603

East Greenwich: $90,933

East Providence: $1,089,451

Jamestown: $71,206

Johnston: $354,142

Lincoln: $653,945

Providence: $8,115,251

Pawtucket: $2,315,644

Narragansett: $30,603

Newport: $2,491,040

North Providence: $289,796

Smithfield: $144,060

South Kingstown: $283,042

Tiverton: $113,269

Warren: $318,098

Warwick: $1,196,171

Westerly: $321,438

West Warwick: $579,959

Woonsocket: $4,034,077

Rhode Island has approximately 9,000 public housing units statewide, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Communities can use the funding “for a broad array of improvements,” according to Reed. Those improvements include but aren’t limited to redesigning, reconstructing and reconfiguring public housing sites and buildings; addressing safety code compliance needs; replacing obsolete utility systems and dwelling equipment; and investing in resident programs that help improve economic empowerment.

“These federal funds will help local housing agencies improve the condition of their buildings, preserve affordable housing and help us build stronger neighborhoods and communities,” Reed said. “It means local housing authorities can address their most pressing needs and will help hire additional maintenance staff and contractors.”