EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state is getting a financial boost for ongoing efforts to prevent gun violence.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s office announced Wednesday the state will receive more than $1.2 million in federal funds to administer its red flag law and other crisis intervention measures.

The funding comes on the heels of the five-year anniversary of the Parkland school massacre in Florida, which was what motivated then-Gov. Gina Raimondo to sign an executive order establishing the red flag law in 2018. The statewide policy aims to temporarily disarm anyone found to be an imminent threat to themselves or others.

Under the policy, a person may be deemed “dangerous” based on reports of “red flags,” which include concerning statements, posts on social media and recent acquisition of firearms. If the reports are found to be credible through an investigation by police, they’ll be able to remove any firearms from that person’s home.

“This is good news for public safety and reducing gun crimes,” Reed said. “Rhode Island’s law establishes an orderly process where, if someone is alarmed by an individual’s disturbing behavior, they can alert the authorities and there is a legal process, which includes due process, and it allows a judge to order removal of guns from someone deemed an imminent threat.”

Reed’s office said the funding will be used to create a Crisis Intervention Policy Board, the goal of which will be to increase awareness of extreme risk protection orders and intervention training for first responders, court staff, and family members.

“Rhode Island’s red flag law is a crisis intervention tool,” Reed added. “In order for people to use it effectively, they have to know it is there and how they can utilize it.”

A February 2022 report revealed police departments across Rhode Island used the red flag law 111 times between August 2018 and January 2022.

Critics have argued that red flag laws are unconstitutional because the subjects of the orders are unable to properly advocate for themselves.