RI General Assembly to return for summer session this month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island House and Senate will soon return to Smith Hill for a rare summer session to consider several bills.

According to a news release from the General Assembly, committee hearings are scheduled for next week in both chambers before the full Senate returns sometime the following week and the full House is expected to reconvene on Thursday, July 16.

The House Finance Committee plans to resume deliberations on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Wednesday, July 8, and hold hearings over the next several weeks as they await guidance from Congress on how much federal aid Rhode Island will receive.

The State House remains closed to the public but the sessions and hearings will be broadcast on Capitol TV and streamed live on the General Assembly’s website.

