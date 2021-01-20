RI female leaders speak to significance of Harris inauguration

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another glass ceiling has officially been shattered.

By taking the oath of office, Vice President Kamala Harris sent a message to young women everywhere that anything is possible.

At 56, Harris is not only the first woman to become vice president, she’s also the first of African American and South Asian descent.

It’s a historic event newly-elected Rhode Island Sen. Cynthia Mendes has been waiting for.

Mendes, who is biracial, said she believes having a woman of color as vice president will foster a much-needed dialogue and understanding of culture across the nation.

“Having a diversity of voice at the highest office is amazing,” she said.

Mendes watched the inauguration ceremony alongside her teenage daughter.

“My daughter kind of looked over at me in one moment and got a little teary eyed,” she said. “We both kind of knew this was something we would never forget.”

Liz Gledhill, chairwoman of the R.I. Democratic Women’s Caucus, said Harris will bring a sense of empathy to the vice presidency.

“It’s great to think that children are going to grow up with this being the norm, and it should be,” Gledhill said. “It’s just as important that our young boys see this as well, because we need to normalize gender parity and women being in power.”

“Kamala Harris couldn’t have set a better example,” she continued.