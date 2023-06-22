PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. General Assembly announced new legislature will take effect next month regarding a mode of transportation known as “low-speed” vehicles.

The legislation defines a low-speed vehicle as being “typically small” and weighing under 3,000 pounds with top speeds of 20 to 25 miles per hour. The vehicles are also usually electric.

Rhode Island was reportedly one of only three states left that hadn’t established any official rules or regulations regarding the use of this type of transportation.

Starting July 1, anyone in the state with a driver’s license will be able to buy a low-speed vehicle, as long as they register it with the DMV, which will soon be distributing special license plates for them. The vehicles will also be required to be inspected and insured.

The regulations will also require these vehicles to have some of the same safety equipment as regular vehicles, such as headlights and turn signals, and they will be subject to existing traffic laws.

Lawmakers said the official rules will help make use of these vehicles more widespread, which will in turn help businesses, recreation, and tourism agencies that already use them.

“Low-speed vehicles are a great development with so many uses that will be very helpful to our business community, the tourism industry, our schools and so much more,” Rep. Terri Cortvriend said. “They are safe, which we’ve seen in the rest of the country where they are already being used. Low-speed vehicles provide another clean alternative transportation mode, and we should encourage their use here in Rhode Island.”