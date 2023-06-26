PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thanks to a new bill, police officers all over the state will now be trained on the best ways to interact with people with cognitive or speech disabilities.

The bill requires the Police Officers Commission on Standards and Training to add these types of scenarios to their training and guidelines so officers can safely de-escalate any crisis involving people with disabilities.

Lawmakers said the bill aims to help prevent misunderstandings between officers and those who need help in crises, pointing out that witnesses and victims have escalated situations in the past from becoming afraid upon seeing a police officer.

“Sometimes a disability or an inability to clearly communicate can be misinterpreted as suspicious or criminal behavior, or as deliberate refusal to cooperate,” R.I. Rep. Terri Cortvriend said. “There are also times when the person who calls the police has already misunderstood a disability for a suspicious activity, and if the police are given that information and aren’t well equipped to recognize the difference, the individual can be in serious danger.”

A Ruderman Family Foundation study from 2016 found that about one-third to half of all police use-of-force incidents involved a person with a disability.