RI Democratic Party exec. director Cyd McKenna leaving

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Democratic Party executive director Cyd McKenna is stepping down, WPRI 12 has confirmed.

R.I. Democratic Party Chairman Joe McNamara said McKenna informed him Tuesday night she has been offered a job with Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign. A press release is expected to go out Thursday, he said.

“It’s very exciting,” McNamara, who is also a Warwick state representative, said. “She’s very talented and I’m sure they’ll utilize her skills and talents.”

McKenna confirmed she is leaving the party but would not say where she is heading next.

She only stepped into the position of executive director last August, succeeding Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye, who left to take a job in New Jersey.

