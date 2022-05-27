PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —The Rhode Island congressional delegation is holding a news conference Friday to call for new measures to help prevent gun violence and accountability for gun manufacturers.

U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline will speak at the Gun Totem at Memorial Park in Providence.

For years, the delegation has championed legislation to help prevent repeated mass shootings by voting to strengthen background checks, enact a bipartisan “red flag” proposal that would help keep guns out of the hands of unstable people, ban assault rifles, repeal the law that grants gun makers and sellers immunity from lawsuits, and enact other effective gun violence reduction strategies.