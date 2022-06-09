PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Goodbye, car tax.

State leaders announced Thursday they plan to eliminate the much-derided Rhode Island motor vehicle excise tax this year, one year ahead of schedule.

The tax was already being phased out under a law that passed five years ago, with the state reimbursing cities and towns for the lost revenue each year.

But with a surplus of funds in the state budget set to be unveiled Thursday night, the leaders are proposing to do away with the tax one year early.

House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Gov. Dan McKee announced the car tax cut during a news conference about “targeted tax relief” in the forthcoming budget.

The three Democrats also announced a new $250 child tax credit for tens of thousands of families.

Other details on how the state will spend more than $12 billion — including American Rescue Plan Act funds — are expected to be announced Thursday night.

Shekarchi said the car tax would be eliminated this year for every municipality except East Providence, since they operate on a Nov. 1 fiscal year schedule (rather than July 1) and are a year behind on the car tax phaseout.

East Providence’s spokesperson initially confirmed the city would send out bills for one more year. But a short time later, Mayor Bob DaSilva told 12 News he’s hoping to find a way to eliminate the car tax in his city as well, rather than waiting another year.

“I’ve spoken to our finance director,” DaSilva said. “I’m working to give East Providence residents the same car tax break as every other Rhode Island resident.”

“I feel confident we’ll be able to come up with a solution,” he added.

Ending the car tax one year early is expected to cost the state $64 million more than expected for the car tax phaseout this year. The plan needs to be approved by the House and Senate.

“I am absolutely elated by the car tax phaseout,” Ruggerio said. “We are looking to do meaningful relief for Rhode Islanders.”

The state leaders also announced a $250 one-time child tax credit for families, who would receive the $250 for each child, up to three children.

The credit is for dependents in tax year 2021, so babies born in 2022 won’t be eligible. The credit will be available for single tax filers who make under $100,000, or joint filers who make less than $200,000.

It was not immediately clear when the families would receive the money.

The budget is also expected to dump $100 million from the state’s massive surplus into the unemployment trust fund, which was severely depleted during the pandemic. The move amounts to tax relief for businesses, which pay into the fund.

There is no plan to cut the sales tax this year, something McKee had floated on the campaign trail. There is also no plan for a cut to the gas tax, as gas prices rise above $5 a gallon.

“I am interested in lowering the sales tax,” McKee said. “This is not the moment to do it.” He said he would seek to lower the sales tax in the future.

“The money we have right now is all one-time money,” Shekarchi said. “We would lower the tax this year, and we would have to raise it back next year.” He said lawmakers would study the issue in the future.

Shekarchi said cutting the gas tax is “a lot easier said than done,” due to expenses tied to the gas tax revenue. He said lowering the gas tax might not provide any noticeable relief for drivers, since gas prices change so frequently.

The leaders also said the state will cover the $8 cost for drivers to get Rhode Island’s new license plates, when those are released.

Also included in the tax relief package is an increase in the so-called “circuit breaker” tax credit for elderly and disabled people from $400 to $600, also increasing the income limit for the program from $30,000 to $35,000.

This story will be updated.