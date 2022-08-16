EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections is urgently looking for poll workers, according to a social media post.

Workers are needed for the Sept. 13 primary and the Nov. 8 general election.

Poll workers in Rhode Island are paid and must undergo training, which is three hours long. Pay rates vary based on the city or town.

To be eligible, individuals must be at least 16 years old, a registered voter in Rhode Island, able to read the Constitution in English, and able to write their own name.

Poll workers must be available to work on Election Day between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Apply to be a poll worker »