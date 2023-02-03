PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus has agreed on a new, more inclusive name.

Co-chairs Sen. Jonathon Acosta and Rep. Leonela Felix announced Friday the birth of the Rhode Island Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian-American and Pacific Islander Caucus (RIBLIA). The group, comprised of 21 legislators, moved to change the name after Rhode Island’s first two Asian-American legislators were elected.

The names were brought to a vote at a meeting Thursday. Acosta and Felix previously told 12 News the group was considering changing its name to the Rhode Island BIPOC Legislative Committee or the Minority Committee.

The caucus said they will focus on representing and advocating for disadvantaged communities across Rhode Island.

“The RIBLIA Caucus has modernized for the future and this can be seen throughout our new bylaws and name,” the caucus said in a statement. “We know the caucus is eager to begin working on the issues that are important to the group and we look forward to advocating for the voiceless, disenfranchised and marginalized residents of our state in the coming legislative session.”