PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — House lawmakers voted Wednesday to approve a bill eliminating the statute of limitations for second-degree sexual assault cases.

This is a breaking news update. See the previous story below.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A bill up for debate on the Rhode Island House floor Wednesday afternoon could change how second-degree sexual assault cases are prosecuted.

The legislation, titled “An Act Relating To Criminal Procedure — Indictments, Informations And Complaints,” is backed by the R.I. Attorney General’s Office and would eliminate the three-year statute of limitations for the crime. If the bill were to be passed, second-degree sexual assault cases would be exempt from the statute.

When the bill went before the House Judiciary committee back in April, Steve Dambruch of the AG’s criminal division called it a “simple fix for a significant problem.”

Attorney General Peter Neronha said the three-year statute is “far too short” during his monthly interview with 12 News on Tuesday.

“It’s having an impact on some of the cases we’re doing,” Neronha told 12 News.

Current Rhode Island law exempts first- and second-degree child molestation, as well as first-degree sexual assault, from the statute of limitations. This means if person came forward four or more years after they claim to have been victimized, the crime could still be prosecuted.

“Certainly, we have to go through the process, we have to prove our case beyond a reasonable doubt, but at least we have that opportunity on behalf of that victim,” Dambruch told the House Judiciary Committee in April.

“It’s a difficult process to come forward,” he added.

Second-degree sexual assault, defined as the sexual touching of an individual without their consent, currently has a three-year window where victims 14 and older can step forward.

As Dambruch pointed out in his testimony, the age of the victim could change the nature of the case. For example, a victim could be 13 years old and a day or two away from their 14th birthday when the alleged crime took place.

“So that 14-year-old, who may be in a difficult family or other circumstance that prevents him or her from coming forward, could be significantly prejudiced by that,” Dambruch said.

Companion legislation was introduced to the Senate Judiciary Committee in March, but a hearing on it has not yet been scheduled.