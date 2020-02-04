1  of  2
RI bill would allow police dogs to be transported in ambulances

Inspired by experience of Sean Gannon K9 officer Nero

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Under state law, an injured police dog can’t be transported or treated in an ambulance, according to a state representative who has proposed a bill to change that.

The new legislation, introduced by Rep. David Bennett, would allow emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to transport police dogs to a veterinary hospital and provide emergency care, such as administering oxygen or bandaging wounds.

Humans, though, would take precedence, and Bennett said a dog would have to wait to be attended to if a human is awaiting treatment or transport.

The bill is based on “Nero’s Law,” a similar bill proposed in Massachusetts. That bill was proposed after Nero, Sergeant Sean Gannon’s K-9, was shot alongside Gannon while serving a warrant in 2018.

Nero couldn’t be transported in an ambulance and was eventually brought to a veterinary hospital by a police cruiser. Gannon died from his wounds, but Nero recovered.

The bill would also protect EMTs from liability for providing care to the animal.

Providence

