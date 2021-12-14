Rhode Island’s new US attorney, Zachary Cunha, sworn in

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s new U.S. attorney is on the job.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Zachary Cunha took the oath of office Monday to become the U.S. attorney for the District of Rhode Island.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge John McConnell administered the oath in U.S. District Court in a brief ceremony attended by members of Cunha’s family and other judges.

Cunha was chief of the civil division for the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island.

The U.S. attorney is the top federal law enforcement official in the state responsible for overseeing an office that prosecutes federal cases.