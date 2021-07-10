Rhode Island bans large balloon releases to protect wildlife

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has banned the release of large numbers of balloons in a move to protect wildlife.
Under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Dan McKee, the state will prohibit anyone from intentionally releasing 10 or more helium balloons outdoors.
Supporters say balloon releases are an environmental nuisance that poses a serious threat to birds, marine animals and other wildlife that ingest or become entangled in balloon litter.
Violators face a fine of $100 when the new rule takes effect in November.
The new law won’t impact hot-air balloons, indoor balloon releases, or scientific and weather research.