PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island group has proposed taxing the rich to help pay for a variety of programs, and the bill is in the hands of state lawmakers for a second time.

Revenue for Rhode Island’s legislation seeks to raise $144.5 million by adding a new tax bracket for the top 1% of earners — from 5.99% to 8.99% on adjusted gross income above $500,000.

The proposal was introduced last month by Sen. Melissa Murray, D-Woonsocket, who says the revenue could be used for schools and education, infrastructure and veterans programs, housing and more.

Those who oppose the bill argue Rhode Island doesn’t have a funding program, but rather a spending program.

“We have a $1 billion surplus because of the federal funds right now. This Revenue for Rhode Island is being driven by unions who only want more money in their pockets,” said Mike Stenhouse, CEO of the RI Center for Freedom and Prosperity.

The $1 billion mentioned by Stenhouse are the unspent funds the state received in COVID relief money, in addition to the $600 million surplus the state is projected to end the fiscal year with in June.

Revenue for Rhode Island says the proposal will not affect Rhode Islanders who are outside the top 1% — those who earn less than $500,000. They claim the proposal only impacts approximately 5,000 tax filers.