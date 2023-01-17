State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz speaks at her campaign kickoff on March 16. (photo: Ted Nesi/WPRI)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Republicans announced Tuesday that Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz will deliver the caucuses’ response to Gov. Dan McKee’s State of the State address.

De la Cruz, who represents Burrillville, Glocester, and North Smithfield, said state Republicans are looking to make structural changes the improve Rhode Islanders’ quality of life.

“I am honored to present a response that will address major issues facing Rhode Islanders and promote legislation that provides immediate relief to people who are struggling during a time where there is so much economic uncertainty,” De la Cruz said.

McKee is scheduled to deliver his speech at 7 p.m.

12 News will carry the address live on WPRI 12 and right here on WPRI.com. Immediately after, we will live stream de la Cruz’s response, followed by analysis from 12 News Politics Editor Ted Nesi and Target 12 Investigator Steph Machado.